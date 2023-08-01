Tata Motors Auto Sale Dip Marginally In July 2023 | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for July 2023 stood at 80,633 vehicles, compared to 81,790 units during July 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic Sales Performance

The Domestic sales of the company stood at 78,844 units in July 2023 compared to 78,978 in July 2022.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,291 units, compared to 12,012 units in July 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in July 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,830 units compared to 12,974 units in July 2022.

Commercial Vehicles

In the commercial vehicle category, the sale of HCV trucks stood at 8,502 units in July 2023 compared to 7,473 units in July 2022, with a growth of 14 percent.

The ILMCV trucks sales performance were at 4,899 units in July 2023 compared to 5,524 units in July 2022, with a fall of 11 percent.

Passenger carriers sales grew by 24 percent with a sale of 4,292 units in July 2023 versus 3,454 units in July 2022.

SCV Cargo and pickup sales were at 13,523 units in July 2023 against 15,022 units in July 2022. The total sale of commercial vehicle Domestic thereby stood at 31,216 units in July 2023 against 31,473 units in July 2022, with a flat slip of one percent.

The sale of commercial vehicle International Business (IB) stood at 1,728 units in July 2023 compared to 2,681 units in July 2022, with a sharp fall of 36 percent.

The sale of commercial vehicle (CV) including the CV Domestic and CV IB stood at 32,944 units in July 2023 against 34,154 units in July 2022, with a fall of 4 percent.

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

The Total PV Domestic (includes EV) stood at 47,628 units in July 2023 against 47,505 units.

PV IB sales stood at 61 units in July 2023 compared to 131 units in July 2022, with a fall 53 percent.

The sale of Total PV (includes EV) for July 2023 stood at 47,689 units against 47,636 units in July 2022.

The EV (IB + Domestic) grew by 53 percent, with a sale of 6,329 units in July 2023 versus 4,151 units in July 2022.