Tata Motors Appoints Rajesh Kannan As President And Chief Digital And Information Officer

Tata Motors board of directors on Tuesday appointed Rajesh Kannan as the president and chief digital and information officer, senior management personnel of Tata Motors, the company announced through an exchange filing. Kannan will take charge of the position from August 1, 2023.

The recommendation came from the members of the nomination and remuneration committee.

Rajesh Kannan has twenty-eight years of experience delivering transformative, end-to-end digital and IT engagements for global organisations across multiple sectors and industries including retail, consumer products, media and advertising, banking, insurance and financial services.

Rajesh Kannan is a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from Anna University, Chennai and is Masters in Computer Aided Design in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. Mr. Kannan prior to joining Tata Motors Limited was working with Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

