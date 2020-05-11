Tata Power SED bags Rs 1,200 crore contract from the Ministry of Defence

Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division (Tata Power SED) will modernise the infrastructure of 37 Airfields of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, for Rs 1,200 crore. The company is expected to conclude this work within four years, as per the agreement it signed with Ministry of Defence.

This company, which is a division of Tata Power, will be involved in supplying, installing and commissioning modern airfield equipment like Cat II Instrument Landing System and Cat II Airfield Lightning System along with other Navigational Aids and Air Traffic Management systems, besides creating the required civil and electrical Infrastructure.

In March 2011, the company had obtained from the Ministry of Defence a contract for about Rs 1,220 crore for modernisation of 30 Airfields which was successfully executed.

At present, Tata Power is in the process of selling its defence business —Tata Power SED — to Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).The transfer of the business to TASL is already approved by NCLT and is expected to be completed after regulatory approvals are received.