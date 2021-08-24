Tata Power Renewables commissions 150 MW solar project at Loharki, Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. (TPREL), 100 percent subsidiary of Tata Power announced commissioning of 150 MW Solar Power project in Village Loharki, Rajasthan. Spreading across 756 acre, this project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timelines, the company said in a press statement.

The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually. Approximately 656,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth processing of the installation, 48 Inverters, 720 KM of DC cable and 550 manpower have been used in the project.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India.”

Despite the various COVID-19 challenges faced by the industry, TPREL through Tata Power’s EPC arm Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has successfully completed the project within the project timelines due to its excellent project execution experience & capabilities, the press release added.

Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between TPREL & TPC-D. With this addition of 150 MW, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2947 MW with 2015 MW of Solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 01:28 PM IST