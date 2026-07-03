Tata Power Renewable Commissions 100.8 MW Maharashtra Wind Project, To Generate 299 Million Units Of Clean Power Annually

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited has commissioned its 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Maharashtra, |

Mumbai: Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power Company Limited, announced on Friday that it has commissioned its 100.8 MW Jewali Wind Project in Dharashiv district, Maharashtra.

Annual Generation Capacity

The project is expected to generate approximately 299 million units of clean electricity annually. This output will support decarbonisation efforts.

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Emissions Reduction

The Jewali project is projected to offset nearly 245 million kilograms of CO₂ emissions each year. This is based on an estimated emissions reduction of 0.82 kilograms of CO₂ per unit of electricity generated.

Power Supply and RPO

The electricity generated from the new facility will be supplied to Tata Power Mumbai Distribution consumers. This supply will help Tata Power Mumbai meet its Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) targets.

Project Technology

The wind project uses 28 SG 3.6-145 Wind Turbine Generators. These turbines are based on advanced horizontal-axis wind turbine technology.

Expanding Wind Portfolio

With this commissioning, TPREL’s operational wind energy capacity now exceeds 1.3 GW. The company’s total wind energy portfolio, including projects under development, surpasses 3.9 GW across six states.

Overall Renewable Capacity

TPREL’s total renewable utility capacity has reached 11.6 GW. Of this, 6.7 GW is operational, comprising 5.4 GW of solar and 1.3 GW of wind capacity. Another 4.9 GW is under various stages of implementation.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.