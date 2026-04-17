NTPC Green Energy Declares 150 MW Solar Capacity Operational In Rajasthan

NTPC Green Energy Limited has announced the commercial operation of 150 MW solar capacity in Rajasthan, effective April 18, 2026. |

New Delhi: NTPC Green Energy is accelerating its renewable push, with a fresh solar capacity coming online to boost its growing clean energy footprint.

Capacity Goes Live

The company confirmed that 150 MW of solar capacity has been declared commercially operational from April 18, 2026. This forms part of a larger 300 MW solar project located in Rajasthan. The project is being executed through Project Sixteen Renewable Power Private Limited, a step-down subsidiary under its joint venture structure. This milestone marks a significant addition to NTPC Green Energy’s operational assets in the solar segment.

Portfolio Expansion Continues

Following this development, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Limited Group has increased from 10,126.40 MW to 10,276.40 MW. The incremental addition reflects steady scaling of renewable assets as the company continues to build out its generation base. The project structure also highlights the role of partnerships, as it sits under the ONGC NTPC Green Private Limited joint venture framework.

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Strategic Push Forward

The commissioning of this capacity signals continued execution momentum in NTPC Green Energy’s renewable roadmap. By bringing part of the project online, the company is progressively unlocking value from large-scale solar investments. Management’s move to declare partial capacity operational suggests a phased commissioning approach, enabling earlier revenue generation while the remaining capacity progresses toward completion.

Strengthening Renewable Base

With this addition, NTPC Green Energy further consolidates its position in India’s renewable energy landscape. The increased capacity supports its broader strategy of scaling sustainable power generation and meeting rising demand for clean energy. The Rajasthan project also aligns with the sector’s shift toward large, utility-scale solar installations as a backbone for future energy supply. The operationalisation of 150 MW capacity underscores NTPC Green Energy’s steady execution and commitment to expanding its renewable portfolio through phased, large-scale project development.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional sources.