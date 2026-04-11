NTPC Group Capacity Rises To 89,378 MW After Tehri PSP Unit IV Achieves Commercial Operations

NTPC Limited has announced that its subsidiary THDC India Limited has declared commercial operation of the 250 MW Unit IV of the Tehri Pumped Storage Project effective April 12, 2026. |

New Delhi: NTPC has strengthened its generation portfolio with the commissioning of another unit, adding momentum to its capacity expansion plans.

Adds New Capacity

NTPC Limited announced that its subsidiary THDC India Limited has declared the commercial operation date for Unit IV of the Tehri Pumped Storage Project. The 250 MW unit will become operational from 00:00 hours on April 12, 2026, following successful commissioning and regulatory approvals.

Boosts Group Capacity

With the addition of this unit, NTPC Group’s total installed capacity has reached 89,378 MW, while its commercial capacity stands at 88,298 MW. The update, highlighted in the disclosure on page 1, reflects the cumulative impact of incremental capacity additions across its portfolio. The commissioning strengthens the company’s position as one of India’s largest power producers.

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Strengthens THDC Portfolio

THDC India Limited, a subsidiary of NTPC, reported that the commissioning of Unit IV has increased its own installed and commercial capacity to 3,907 MW, as noted in the communication on page 2. The Tehri Pumped Storage Project, with a planned capacity of 4x250 MW, is being developed to enhance grid stability and support peak power demand management.

Advances In Pumped Storage Strategy

The addition of the Tehri PSP unit aligns with NTPC’s broader focus on diversifying its energy mix and strengthening flexible generation capabilities. Pumped storage projects play a critical role in balancing supply and demand, particularly with the increasing integration of renewable energy sources. The commissioning of successive units indicates steady progress in executing large hydro infrastructure projects.

Reinforces Growth Pipeline

The development reflects NTPC’s ongoing efforts to expand capacity through both conventional and renewable energy projects. By steadily adding new units, the company is building a robust pipeline to meet rising electricity demand. The increase in commercial capacity also indicates readiness for revenue generation from the newly commissioned asset.

With the Tehri PSP Unit IV now operational, NTPC continues to scale its generation footprint, reinforcing its leadership in India’s power sector while advancing its long-term capacity expansion strategy.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 11, 2026, and does not include information from external sources or independent verification.