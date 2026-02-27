GAIL Approves 178.2 MW Wind Project In Maharashtra With ₹1,736.25 Crores Investment

GAIL (India) Limited has approved a 178.2 MW greenfield wind project in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 1,736.25 Crores. |

New Delhi: GAIL (India) Limited has approved setting up a 178.2 MW greenfield wind project in Maharashtra, committing an investment of Rs 1,736.25 Crores. The Board cleared the proposal on 27.02.2026, with capacity addition targeted within 24 months from the award of the LSTK contract.

GAIL is stepping up its renewable energy play. The state-run gas major has cleared a fresh wind power project that will significantly expand its clean energy footprint in Maharashtra over the next two years.

Expands Renewable Capacity

The Board of Directors approved the development of a 178.2 MW greenfield wind project, marking a substantial addition to GAIL’s existing renewable portfolio. The company currently operates 117.95 MW of wind capacity, running at full capacity utilization. Once completed, the new project will more than double its installed wind capacity, strengthening its position in the clean energy segment.

The decision was taken at the Board meeting held on 27.02.2026, which commenced at 04.00 p.m. and concluded at 05:30 p.m., according to the regulatory filing.

Investment and Funding Plan

The project will require an investment of Rs 1,736.25 Crores. GAIL plans to fund the expansion through a mix of debt and equity, balancing leverage with internal capital allocation.

The capacity addition is scheduled to be completed within 24 months from the award of the LSTK contract, setting a clear execution timeline. This structured financing and defined schedule indicate a focused approach toward scaling renewable operations.

Driving Business Growth

The company has positioned the project as part of its broader business growth strategy. By expanding its renewable energy base, GAIL is aligning with the sector’s transition toward cleaner energy sources while diversifying beyond its core gas transmission operations.

The full utilization of its existing 117.95 MW capacity suggests operational stability, giving the company confidence to scale further.

Regulatory Compliance Confirmed

The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and filed with both exchanges on 27.02.2026.

With this move, GAIL signals steady intent to deepen its renewable footprint while maintaining disciplined capital deployment and regulatory transparency.