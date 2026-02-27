Central Bank Of India Signs Distribution Pact With Canara Robeco AMC To Offer Mutual Funds In 2026

Central Bank of India has signed a distribution agreement with Canara Robeco AMC Limited | File Image |

Mumbai: Central Bank of India has entered into a distribution agreement with Canara Robeco AMC Limited to offer its mutual fund products to customers, the lender informed stock exchanges on February 27, 2026. Canara Robeco manages assets worth Rs. 1.22 lakh crores as of December 2025 and serves over 50 lakh investors.

Looking to deepen its investment offerings, Central Bank of India has partnered with a seasoned asset manager to bring a wider basket of mutual fund products to its customers.

Expands Investment Access

Central Bank of India has signed a distribution agreement with Canara Robeco AMC Limited to offer the latter’s mutual fund products through its network.

The bank disclosed the development in a stock exchange filing dated February 27, 2026, submitted to both the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited. The move allows its customers to access a broader suite of market-linked investment options directly through the bank.

Leverages Established AMC

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company Ltd was established in 1987 and operates as a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe.

As of December 2025, the asset manager oversees total assets under management of Rs. 1.22 lakhs crores across its investment offerings. It currently provides services to more than 50 lakh investors, positioning it among the leading asset management companies in India.

Unlocking Customer Savings

According to the disclosure signed by Chandrakant Bhagwat, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Central Bank of India, the partnership is designed to help customers unlock greater value from their savings.

By integrating mutual fund products into its distribution framework, the bank aims to offer diversified investment avenues beyond traditional deposit products, aligning with growing retail interest in market-linked instruments.

Strengthens Fee Income Strategy

The agreement reflects a broader push by banks to expand fee-based income streams through third-party financial product distribution.

For Central Bank of India, the tie-up adds depth to its non-interest revenue strategy while enhancing its product portfolio in the wealth and retail investment segment.

With mutual fund participation rising steadily across India, the collaboration positions Central Bank of India to tap into increasing investor demand while leveraging Canara Robeco’s scale and experience in asset management.