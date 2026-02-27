Maharashtra FDA Warns Blinkit, Other Food Platforms: Strict Action For Selling Expired Items

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday warned that strict action will be taken against online food delivery platforms found supplying expired items. | AI

Mumbai: Food and Drug Administration (FDA) minister Narhari Zirwal on Thursday warned that strict action will be taken against online food delivery platforms found supplying expired items. Replying to a question raised by MLA Bhimrao Tapkir in the assembly, the minister, who also handles the consumer affairs portfolio, stressed that consumer safety would not be compromised under any circumstances.

Minister Assures Consumer Safety

He informed that a complaint was received in Pune flagging the delivery of “expired food items” through Blinkit. Although initial inquiry found no concrete evidence, a detailed audit and examination of documents later confirmed that outdated products had been distributed through the platform, the minister said. Legal action has been initiated against the company and a fine of Rs2 lakh has been imposed, he added.

He also informed that 191 new FDA officers have been appointed to strengthen enforcement and that they have been directed to take suo motu action instead of waiting for complaints.

Government to Compile Suggestions from Cities

The minister further said that suggestions from public representatives in major cities will be compiled and forwarded to the Centre for strengthening regulations related to online food delivery services. During the discussion, MLA Amit Deshmukh suggested obtaining self-declarations from companies, assuring that expired food items would not be sold through their platforms.

