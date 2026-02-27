 Stock Market Falls 1%, Sensex Down 961 Points & Nifty Slips 318
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Falls 1%, Sensex Down 961 Points & Nifty Slips 318

Stock Market Falls 1%, Sensex Down 961 Points & Nifty Slips 318

Indian stock markets fell sharply as the Sensex dropped 961 points and Nifty declined 318 points. Weak global cues, rising Middle East tensions and continued FII selling hurt investor sentiment. Brent crude prices also climbed. Domestic investors bought stocks, but global worries kept markets under pressure.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
Indian stock markets fell sharply as the Sensex dropped 961 points and Nifty declined 318 points. |

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices ended sharply lower on Friday as investors turned cautious. The BSE Sensex fell 961.42 points or 1.17 percent to close at 81,287.19. During the day, it had dropped over 1,089 points.

The NSE Nifty also declined 317.90 points or 1.25 percent to settle at 25,178.65.

This marks a steep fall after a relatively stable session on Thursday.

Read Also
Sensex Falls 346 Points, Nifty 113 In Early Trade Amid Broad Selling, IT Stocks Buck Trend
article-image

Why Did Markets Fall?

FPJ Shorts
Thane Health Mission Gains Momentum: Sickle Cell Screenings, TB Eradication Pushed On War Footing
Thane Health Mission Gains Momentum: Sickle Cell Screenings, TB Eradication Pushed On War Footing
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At smash.icsi.edu; Exam From June 1 To 4
ICSI CSEET June 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At smash.icsi.edu; Exam From June 1 To 4
Thane Municipal Corporation Bans Water Tankers On Holi To Prevent Wastage Amid Summer Scarcity Fears
Thane Municipal Corporation Bans Water Tankers On Holi To Prevent Wastage Amid Summer Scarcity Fears
NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis; Demands FIR Be Registered In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case
NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis; Demands FIR Be Registered In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case

The main reason behind the fall was weak global cues and rising geopolitical tensions. Concerns have increased after there was no clear progress in the US–Iran nuclear talks. This has raised fears of possible tensions in the Middle East.

Rising geopolitical risks usually make investors nervous. When uncertainty increases, many investors prefer to move money to safer assets instead of equities.

Brent crude oil prices also rose 1.26 percent to USD 71.64 per barrel, adding to market worries.

Read Also
Markets End Mixed; Nifty At 25,496, Sensex At 82,248 As Healthcare & PSU Banks Lead Gains
article-image

Foreign Investors Sell

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell Indian equities. On Thursday, they offloaded shares worth Rs 3,465.99 crore.

However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) provided some support by buying stocks worth Rs 5,031.57 crore.

Despite DII buying, the heavy FII selling and global concerns weighed on market sentiment.

Sector-Wise Performance

Among Sensex stocks, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti were major losers.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Trent, Infosys and Eternal managed to close in the green.

Experts said there was broad-based profit-booking in auto, FMCG and pharma stocks after recent gains.

Read Also
Sensex Ends 50 Points Higher At 82,276 After 732-Point Intra-Day Jump, Nifty Settles Above 25,482...
article-image

Global Markets Mixed

Asian markets showed mixed trends. South Korea’s Kospi fell nearly 1 percent , while Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended higher.

European markets were trading mixed, while the US market had ended mostly lower on Thursday.

With the earnings season coming to an end and no strong domestic trigger, global factors are currently driving Indian markets.

Follow us on