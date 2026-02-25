 Sensex Ends 50 Points Higher At 82,276 After 732-Point Intra-Day Jump, Nifty Settles Above 25,482 Amid Volatile Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Ends 50 Points Higher At 82,276 After 732-Point Intra-Day Jump, Nifty Settles Above 25,482 Amid Volatile Trade

Sensex Ends 50 Points Higher At 82,276 After 732-Point Intra-Day Jump, Nifty Settles Above 25,482 Amid Volatile Trade

Sensex ended 50 points higher at 82,276 after rising 732 points intra-day, while Nifty closed above 25,482 in volatile trade. Early gains faded due to profit-booking and global trade concerns. FIIs sold shares, DIIs bought heavily, and Brent crude slipped slightly.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Sensex ended 50 points higher at 82,276 after rising 732 points intra-day. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended marginally higher on Wednesday after a highly volatile trading session. The markets opened strong but later gave up most of their early gains due to profit-booking.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 50.15 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 82,276.07. During the day, it had surged 731.99 points or 0.89 per cent to touch 82,957.91. However, most of these gains were trimmed by the closing bell.

Read Also
Sensex Surges 559 Points, Nifty Climbs 157 As IT Stocks Lead Sharp Recovery
article-image

The NSE Nifty also ended in positive territory. The 50-share index rose 57.85 points or 0.23 per cent to settle at 25,482.50.

Gains And Losers

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Lottery Result: February 25, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-41 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: February 25, 2026 - Dhanalekshmi DL-41 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
MMRDA Approves ₹6,748 Crore Elevated Highway To Ease Thane-Mumbai Traffic, Linking Samruddhi Expressway
MMRDA Approves ₹6,748 Crore Elevated Highway To Ease Thane-Mumbai Traffic, Linking Samruddhi Expressway
Ambani Family Visit Shri Eklingji Prabhu Mandir: Get To Know What's Special About This Temple In Rajasthan Dedicated To Lord Shiva
Ambani Family Visit Shri Eklingji Prabhu Mandir: Get To Know What's Special About This Temple In Rajasthan Dedicated To Lord Shiva
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Walks Hand-In-Hand In Blingy Outfits At Sangeet Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple Walks Hand-In-Hand In Blingy Outfits At Sangeet Ceremony, PHOTO Goes Viral

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation, Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and Tech Mahindra were among the top gainers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Why Markets Turned Volatile?

Experts said markets started the day on a strong note because of positive global cues. US markets had ended higher on Tuesday, and Asian markets were also trading firmly. South Korea’s Kospi, Japan’s Nikkei 225, Shanghai’s SSE Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng all ended significantly higher. European markets were also trading in the green.

Read Also
Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Slips Below 25,400 Amid IT, Telecom Selloff And Global Fears
article-image

However, profit-booking at higher levels reduced gains. Analysts said investors avoided aggressive buying due to a lack of strong domestic triggers and mixed global signals.

Vinod Nair of Geojit Investments said markets were supported by a rebound in US tech stocks and dovish signals from the Bank of Japan. But fresh tariff-related comments from the US President and weakness in the Indian rupee limited gains.

Read Also
Markets Tumble As Sensex Sinks 1,068 Points, Nifty Loses 288 Points; IT Stocks Slide 4.7% On Fresh...
article-image

Institutional Activity And Oil Prices

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 102.53 crore on Tuesday. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), however, bought equities worth Rs 3,161.22 crore.

Brent crude oil prices slipped 0.14 per cent to USD 70.67 per barrel.

On Tuesday, the Sensex had fallen 1,068.74 points, while the Nifty dropped 288.35 points.

Follow us on