Tata Power introduces special service for senior citizen customers in Mumbai

Tata Power announced it has introduced a unique customer service initiative called 'Varishtha Nagrik - Sanmman Seva’ in which the company would provide doorstep bill payment cheque pick-up service to all its senior citizen customers.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been unsafe for the elderly to step outdoors. Keeping this in mind, Tata Power has introduced the initiative for the safety and convenience of its senior citizen customers. Till now, over 500 elderly consumers have availed the benefit of the cheque pick-up facility.

Sanjay Banga, President, Tata Power, said, “By providing them [senior citizens] the convenience to make bill payments from the safe confines of their homes, we are ensuring their safety during the pandemic."

The senior citizen customer can call up Tata Power toll-free number 18002095161 to avail the service.

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 04:44 PM IST