Tata Power, Bhutan’s DGPC Join Hands To Build Clean Energy Workforce For 5,000 MW Capacity

Tata Power and Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a skill development ecosystem supporting 5,000 MW clean energy capacity projects. |

Mumbai/Thimphu: Tata Power Company Limited and Bhutan’s Druk Green Power Corporation Limited (DGPC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a comprehensive skill development ecosystem for clean energy projects in Bhutan. The agreement was signed in Thimphu in the presence of Bhutan Prime Minister Lyonchhen Tshering Tobgay.

The MoU was formally signed by Tata Power CEO and Managing Director Dr Praveer Sinha and DGPC Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin. Senior representatives from Tata Power, DGPC, and related institutions were also present during the ceremony.

Focus On Future-Ready Clean Energy Workforce

According to the company, the partnership aims to build a structured training framework to meet both immediate and long-term workforce requirements under the ongoing clean energy collaboration between Tata Power and DGPC. The initiative is linked to the joint development of 5,000 MW clean energy capacity in Bhutan. Tata Power stated that the skill development ecosystem will help create industry-ready professionals with expertise in safety operations, emerging technologies, and operations and maintenance of clean energy projects.

TPSDI To Lead Training Programmes

The training programmes will be delivered through Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), which specialises in power sector skilling and certification. Tata Power will provide technical expertise, training infrastructure, course material, and accreditation support for the initiative. DGPC will support trainee mobilisation and deployment while coordinating with Bhutanese authorities for approvals and implementation. Tata Power will secure the necessary approvals from Indian authorities for programme execution.

Three-Phase Training Plan

The skill development programme will be implemented in phases. The first phase will focus on safety training and mandatory induction programmes for workers before entering project sites. The second phase will include technical skill development related to construction, material handling, and earth-moving equipment operations.

The third phase will focus on specialised capabilities required for long-term operation and maintenance of clean energy assets. The companies said the initiative reflects a practical and collaborative approach toward strengthening Bhutan’s clean energy sector and workforce development efforts.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company's press release and stock exchange filing issued by Tata Power.