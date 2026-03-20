Tata Motors To Raise Passenger Vehicle Prices By 0.5% From April 1, Strong Sales Growth & Rising Costs Drive Decision

Tata Motors will increase passenger vehicle prices by up to 0.5% from April 1. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited has announced a price increase of up to 0.5 percent across its passenger vehicle (ICE) range. The new prices will come into effect from April 1, 2026. The company said the increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

Reason Behind The Increase

The company stated that the price hike is needed to manage rising input costs. Tata Motors has been facing higher costs for materials and production for nearly a year. This step will help offset some of the pressure on its margins.

Read Also Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices By Upto 1.5 Per Cent From April 1

Earlier Hike In Commercial Vehicles

Earlier this week, Tata Motors had also announced a price increase of up to 1.5 percent for its commercial vehicles. This hike will also be effective from April 1, 2026. It reflects the overall rise in commodity prices and operational expenses across the industry.

Strong Sales Performance

Despite rising costs, Tata Motors has reported strong sales growth. In February 2026, the company sold 42,940 vehicles globally, showing a 32 percent increase compared to 32,533 units in February 2025.

Domestic And International Growth

Domestic sales stood at 40,893 units, growing 32.8 percent year-on-year. International sales also improved, rising 17.9 percent to 2,047 units. This shows steady demand for Tata Motors vehicles both in India and overseas markets.

Commercial Vehicle Segment Leads

The growth was mainly driven by strong performance in commercial vehicles. Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) truck sales increased by 37.1 percent to 13,559 units.

Intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicles (ILMCV) also saw a rise of 34.1 percent, reaching 7,577 units.

January Sales Also Strong

The company had also reported strong numbers in January 2026. Total sales, including electric vehicles, reached 71,066 units, marking a 47.1 percent rise compared to the previous year.

Outlook Ahead

The price increase shows that auto companies are under pressure due to rising costs. However, strong demand and steady sales growth continue to support Tata Motors’ overall performance.