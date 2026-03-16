Tata Motors To Increase Commercial Vehicle Prices By Upto 1.5 Per Cent From April 1

Tata Motors announces up to 1.5% price hike across its commercial vehicle range citing rising commodity and input costs | File Photo

New Delhi, March 16: Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday announced a price increase of up to 1.5 per cent across its commercial vehicle (CV) range, effective from April 1.

Price hike to offset rising input costs

The company said that the price increase is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising commodity prices and other input costs.

The increase will vary depending on the model and variant, a company statement said.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd's (TMPVL) Managing Director and CEO Shailesh Chandra had in February said that the company has been facing higher input costs for nearly a year, and the impact is now necessitating a price hike.

In a quarterly earnings call, Chandra had said the rise in commodity prices, especially precious metals and copper, has added pressure on the company’s cost structure.

Strong sales growth in February

Tata Motors Limited reported a sharp 32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in total sales for February 2026, as it sold 42,940 vehicles in domestic and international markets during the month, compared to 32,533 units in February 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 40,893 units, marking a strong growth of 32.8 per cent from 30,797 units in the same month last year.

The company’s international business also showed steady improvement, with sales rising 17.9 per cent to 2,047 units from 1,736 units a year ago.

Truck segments drive growth

The growth was led by strong performance across various truck and commercial vehicle categories.

Sales of heavy commercial vehicle (HCV) trucks rose 37.1 per cent to 13,559 units in February 2026, up from 9,892 units last year.

Intermediate, light and medium commercial vehicle (ILMCV) trucks recorded a 34.1 per cent increase at 7,577 units, compared to 5,652 units in February 2025.

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Its sales in the domestic and international market, including that of electric vehicles (EV), stood at 71,066 units in January 2026, marking a 47.1 per cent rise year-on-year. The total sales, including EVs, were 48,316 units in January 2025.

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