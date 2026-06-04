Tata Motors Targets 20% Market Share By 2030, Plans 12 Lakh Vehicle Sales With ₹35,000 Crore Investment

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Chairman N Chandrasekaran has set an ambitious target of achieving over 20 percent market share. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) has outlined an ambitious roadmap for the future, with Chairman N Chandrasekaran saying the company should target more than 20 percent market share in India's passenger vehicle market by 2030.

Speaking at the TMPV Dealer Business Planning Meet 2026 in Goa, Chandrasekaran said the company can achieve annual sales of 12 lakh vehicles if the overall Indian passenger vehicle industry grows to 60 lakh units by the end of the decade.

Rs 35,000 Crore Investment Plan

To support its growth plans, Tata Motors has already committed investments of Rs 35,000 crore by 2030. Chandrasekaran said the company will continue reviewing and recalibrating the investment strategy based on market conditions and business requirements.

He noted that the company now has a strong and expanding product portfolio, which will help it compete effectively in the growing market.

From Exit Calls to Industry Leadership

Reflecting on Tata Motors' journey, Chandrasekaran said that in 2017, many people had suggested the company should exit the passenger vehicle business and focus only on commercial vehicles.

However, through consistent efforts, Tata Motors has transformed itself into one of the top two passenger vehicle manufacturers in the country.

He credited this progress to strong product development, improved financial performance, and a clear long-term strategy.

Electric Vehicles Remain a Key Strength

Chandrasekaran highlighted Tata Motors' early investment in electric vehicles as a major advantage.

He said the company's EV journey began around seven to eight years ago and has now become a significant strategic strength. With growing demand for cleaner mobility solutions and changing global trends, Tata Motors believes it is well-positioned to benefit from future opportunities.

Dealers Hold the Key to Success

The Tata Sons chairman stressed that dealers will play a crucial role in achieving the company's long-term goals.

He said customer satisfaction, sales experience, and after-sales service will determine whether Tata Motors can move from being a good company to becoming a truly great one.

The company, he added, will continue investing in innovation, new products, and faster launches, while working closely with dealer partners to unlock its full potential and achieve sustainable growth by 2030.

(With PTI Inputs)