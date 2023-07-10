Tata Motors Shares Gain After Jaguar Land Rover Sales Rise | Representative Image

Tata Motors shares on Monday continue to increase after the wholesale Jaguar-Land Rover sale rose to 30 percent for the June Quarter compared to the previous year during the same period.

Tata Motors shares price on Friday rise to nearly 4 percent to hit a record high after the company reported through an exchange filing that it had a strong Jaguar-Land Rover sales during the quarter ended June 2023.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 93,253 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 82,929 vehicles.

The carmaker's UK arm Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), recorded a 30 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) rise in wholesale volumes for the April-June quarter.

Tata Motors shares

The shares of Tata Motors shares on Monday at 11:52 am IST were at ₹625.70, up by 1.21 percent.

