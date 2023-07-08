 Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales At 3,22,159 In Q1 FY24
Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales At 3,22,159 In Q1 FY24

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY24 were at 88,456 nos., lower by 15 percent, over Q1 FY23.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 08, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales At 3,22,159 In Q1 FY24 | Representative Image

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY24, including Jaguar Land Rover were at 3,22,159 nos., higher by 5 percent, as compared to Q1 FY23, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q1 FY24 were at 1,40,450 nos., higher by 8 percent as compared to Q1 FY23.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 93,253 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 82,929 vehicles.

Tata Motors Shares

The shares of Tata Motors on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹622.90, up by 3.68 percent.

