Tata Motors raises prices of passenger vehicles; to come into effect from May 8: Report

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its passenger vehicles. From May 8, the new prices averaging 1.8 percent will become effective, news reports said.
In January, Tata Motors had had increased prices of its passenger vehicle (PV) range by up to Rs 20,000 to offset rising input costs and semiconductors.
Rising input costs and material costs of steel, precious metals and semiconductors have compelled the company to pass on the part of the cost to customers," the company had said in a regulatory filing.