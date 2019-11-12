Tata Motors' October global wholesale down 19%

Mumbai: Automobile major Tata Motors Group on Tuesday reported a fall of 19 per cent in its global wholesales during October to 89,108 units, including the off-take for the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

According to the group, its global wholesales of all 'Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and the 'Tata Daewoo' during the month under review declined by 36 per cent to 28,478 units as compared to October 2018.

"Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in October 2019 were at 60,630 nos., lower by 7 per cent as compared to October 2018," the statement said.

"Global wholesales for JLR were 47,278 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the month were 12,367 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 34,911 vehicles."