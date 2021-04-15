Tata Motors Group's global wholesales zooms 43% YoY in Q4FY21

Automobile major Tata Motors Group on Wednesday reported that its global wholesales in Q4FY21, including that of Jaguar Land Rover rose by 43 per cent on a YoY basis to 330,125 units.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4FY21 stood at 109,428 units higher by 55 per cent over Q4FY20.

"Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY21 were at 2,20,697 nos, higher by 39 per cent as compared to Q4 FY20."

"Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,36,461 vehicles. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 1,04,647 vehicles," a company statement said.