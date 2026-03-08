Tata Motors Announces Board-Level Change, Former SBI Chairman O P Bhatt Steps Down As Independent Director

Tata Motors announced that former SBI Chairman O P Bhatt has stepped down as Independent Director after completing his second term. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors has announced an important management change in its passenger vehicle business. The company said that O P Bhatt has stepped down as Independent Director from the board.

His resignation became effective from March 8, 2026.

Tenure Ends After Second Term

According to the company’s official filing, Bhatt completed his second consecutive term as Independent Director. As per the company’s governance guidelines related to board effectiveness, his tenure ended after reaching the retirement age limit set by the board.

After completing this term, he has now retired from the position.

Information Shared With Stock Exchanges

The company informed the stock exchanges about this development under Rule 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited shared the update through an official communication to both the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

The company said that the announcement was made to keep shareholders and investors informed about the change in the board.

Veteran Banker With Long Experience

Om Prakash Bhatt is a well-known name in India’s banking sector. He previously served as the Chairman of State Bank of India, the country’s largest public sector bank.

During his career, Bhatt gained wide experience in banking, finance and corporate governance. His presence on the board of Tata Motors brought valuable guidance in areas such as financial strategy and corporate governance.

Routine Governance Transition

The company clarified that Bhatt’s departure is part of a regular governance transition after completing the permitted tenure. Such changes are common for independent directors when their term ends according to board rules and age limits.

With this update, Tata Motors continues to maintain transparency by informing investors and the market about key board-level changes.