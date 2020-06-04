Tata Group’s IHCL delivers over 1.75 mn meals in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore; to extend services to Agra and Coimbatore

Hospitality company, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), under the aegis of The Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT), is distributing meals to medical staff in key hospitals and COVID-19 centres in Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi. It is now expanding this service to Agra and Coimbatore.

The company is doing this at the time when most of the hotels of the Company were shut down entirely during the lockdown phase. And there is no clarity on what the future holds for the hospitality business.

The company in its BSE filing stated, “The meals are prepared and delivered by TajSats in Mumbai and New Delhi. TajSats is India’s market leader in airline catering. IHCL has delivered over 1.75 million meals till recently.”

In Mumbai, the company is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to offer over 10,000 meals a day to medical fraternity at the Kasturba Hospital, The King Edward Memorial Hospital ,Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and General Hospital, Nair Hospital and J J Hospital. “This initiative, started on March 23, 2020 will continue for the current period of the lockdown,” it informed the exchange.

IHCL, a company that operates the iconic Taj Mahal Palace in Churchgate, in partnership with the Taj West End in Bangalore, is supplying over 25,500 meals to medical staff in two hospitals.

Over 1,91,000 meals have been delivered in New Delhi. As of March 30, 2020, the company started serving meals at Lady Hardinge Medical College in New Delhi which then expanded to include seven hospitals in New Delhi. This initiative has now been extended to Coimbatore and Agra as well.

In partnership with Tata Sons, TPSWT has provided 8,14,000 meals to migrant workers in Mumbai. This is also handled by TajSATS.