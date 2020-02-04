Tata Global Beverages Q3 net up 25% at Rs 136 cr

Tata Global Beverages on Tuesday reported a 25 per cent growth in net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 135.85 crore.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 108.86 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2018-19, Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL)said in a release here.

Its revenue grew 4 per cent to Rs 1,962 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 1,912.58 crore a year ago.