Tata Consultancy Services Announces Changes In Senior Management Personnel In The Company

Tata Consultancy Service on Saturday announced multiple changes in senior management personnel (SMP), the company announced through an exchange filings.

Through the exchange filing, the company announced that Ananth Krishnan will no longer be an SMP after July 31 due to his upcoming retirement in October 2023.

The company announced that the chief services innovation officer Dr. Harrick Vin will take over as an SMP from August 1, 2023.

The company also announced that Rajashree R would no longer be senior management personnel. Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Siva Ganesan, Ashok Pai, and Reguraman Ayyaswamy will be designated as SMPs from August 1, 2023.

About:

Dr Harrick

Dr Harrick Vin is a TCS Fellow and Chief Services Innovation Officer at TCS. He has been in the academia and industry for over 30 years and has been with TCS for 18 years. Prior to this role, Harrick headed TCS Digitate. He is a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) and a distinguished Alumnus of IIT Mumbai. Prior to joining TCS, he was a Professor of Computer Sciences at the University of Texas at Austin for 15 years.

Shankar Narayanan

Shankar Narayanan is a Senior Vice President at TCS and has been with the company for over 30 years. He has held various important roles including the Global Head of the Retail, CPG, Travel & Hospitality businesses at TCS and Business Excellence & Transformation of large accounts. Shankar has also been the Head of TCS’ UK and Ireland Market responsible for driving business strategy, sales, operations, and delivery as well as nurturing executive relationships with customers.

V Rajanna

V Rajanna is a Senior Vice President at TCS and the Head of the Communications, Media and Technology businesses. With 32 years in the IT industry, he has been with the company for over 29 years. Prior to this role, Rajanna was the Head of the Technology Business Unit. He has also been the Head of TCS’ Hyderabad location and played an important role in the growth of that centre.

Siva Ganesan

Siva Ganesan is a Senior Vice President at TCS and the Global Head of the Microsoft Business Unit. Siva has been with Company for over 32 years and has across-the board experience in sales, solutioning, operations, program management, delivery and global account management. Prior to this, he was heading the Travel, Transportation and Hospitality businesses at TCS.

Ashok Pai

Ashok Pai is a Senior Vice President at TCS and the Global Head of TCS’ Cognitive Business Operations (CBO). Drawing on more than 31 years of industry experience, Ashok has played a pivotal role in helping enterprises transform for the digital economy. He has led efforts to bring a paradigm shift in business operations where the cognitive and integrated operations value proposition has become a strategic differentiator for enterprises.

Reguraman Ayyaswamy

Reguraman (Regu) Ayyaswamy is a Senior Vice President at TCS and the Global Head of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Digital Engineering Units. A 38-year veteran of the industry he has been with company for over 29 years. He is responsible for creating value-based solutions and services to enable accelerated product development and integrated manufacturing for clients across the discrete and process manufacturing industries. An acknowledged thought leader, he is regularly invited as a speaker to major industry events and forums.