Tata Capital Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 51% To ₹1,660 Crore As Revenue Rises 21%

Tata Capital's Q2 FY27 net profit attributable to shareholders jumped 51 percent to Rs 1,660 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Capital Limited reported a 64 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,831.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 1,118.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 21 percent to Rs 9,341.81 crore from Rs 7,738.96 crore in Q2 FY26, according to the company's stock exchange filing on Tuesday.

Profit Growth

Tata Capital's consolidated total income rose to Rs 9,356.11 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 7,749.27 crore a year earlier.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 2,383.57 crore from Rs 1,507.02 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses rose 11.7 percent to Rs 6,975.73 crore from Rs 6,245.77 crore.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated net profit increased 12.5 percent from Rs 1,628.18 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 5.9 percent from Rs 8,821.93 crore, while total income increased 6 percent from Rs 8,825.38 crore.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 3.91, compared with Rs 3.65 in the preceding quarter and Rs 2.73 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, Tata Capital reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,460.06 crore, up 60.2 percent from Rs 2,159.90 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 17.9 percent to Rs 18,163.74 crore from Rs 15,403.55 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 18,181.49 crore, while profit before tax reached Rs 4,542.69 crore.

Key Financials

Interest income increased to Rs 8,376.12 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 6,981.64 crore a year earlier.

Impairment on financial instruments declined to Rs 645.11 crore from Rs 773.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company also recorded a Rs 186.32 crore gain on derecognition of associates during the quarter.

Board Decision

Alongside the results, Tata Capital's board approved enhancing its existing medium-term note programme from $2 billion to $3 billion.

The company may issue foreign-currency bonds or debt instruments under the programme in one or more tranches, subject to market conditions and necessary approvals.

The quarterly financial results received an unmodified limited review conclusion from the joint statutory auditors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.