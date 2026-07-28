Tata Capital Posts ₹1,628.18 Crore Consolidated Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Tata Capital Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,628.18 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a significant increase compared to ₹1,466.27 crore in the preceding quarter and ₹1,040.93 crore in the corresponding year-ago quarter. The company’s consolidated total income also saw a rise to ₹8,825.38 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹8,821.93 crore, up from ₹8,160.10 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. This also represents a rise from ₹7,664.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Income and Expenses

Consolidated total income reached ₹8,825.38 crore for Q1 FY27, compared to ₹8,162.31 crore in Q4 FY26. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹6,666.87 crore, an increase from ₹6,184.81 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per equity share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹3.65. This is an increase from ₹3.54 in the preceding quarter and ₹2.48 in the year-ago quarter.

Key Appointments

Sarita Kamath has been re-appointed as the Chief Compliance Officer for a further period of three years, effective 1 October 2026. Her re-appointment follows recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee.

Acquisition Proposal

The Board of Directors approved the acquisition of Yogakshemam Loans Limited (Yogloans), an RBI-registered non-banking financial company. Tata Capital plans to acquire approximately 88.6% of Yogloans’s issued and paid-up share capital for a pre-money equity valuation not exceeding ₹318 crore, subject to customary adjustments and regulatory approvals. Upon completion, Yogloans will become a subsidiary of the company.

IPO Utilisation

The company reported that as of 30 June 2026, ₹6,696.60 crore from the Initial Public Offering (IPO) proceeds were utilised to augment Tier-I capital. Additionally, ₹118.46 crore of the estimated issue expenses were utilised, leaving ₹30.94 crore unutilised for issue expenses.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.