Tata Advanced Systems, Airbus Seal Contract To Establish H125 Helicopter Assembly Unit In India

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd and Airbus Helicopters on Tuesday sealed a deal to set up a final assembly line (FAL) in India for single-engine H125 choppers, being seen as a major move to boost the country's aerospace sector.

The FAL will be the first instance of the private sector setting up a helicopter assembly facility in India, which will produce the Airbus' best-selling H125 choppers for India and the neighbouring countries.

The contract between the two sides was signed at the Farnborough International Airshow, the Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) said in a statement.

The plan to set up the FAL was announced on January 26 by Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

The deliveries of the first 'Made in India' H125s are expected to commence in 2026.

"We are pleased to partner with Airbus to establish the final assembly line for H125 helicopters in India," said Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd.

"This collaboration built on TASL's expertise in airborne platforms, and the strength of our ongoing partnership with the Airbus Group, aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative and addresses India's growing helicopter market potential," he said.

Singh said the project will enhance helicopter manufacturing capabilities in India, and support growth of civil aviation.

"India is a country with great potential for helicopters and we believe that there is no better way to unlock this promising market than with a 'Made in India' H125 helicopter," said Bruno Even, CEO of Airbus Helicopters.

"We are confident that a locally assembled helicopter will open new civil and parapublic markets such as the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services and other public services, making helicopters a critical component of nation-building," he said.

"We are delighted that we are embarking on this pioneering journey with our trusted partner the Tata Group, with whom Airbus already has a multi-faceted partnership," Even added.

The FAL will undertake the integration of the major component assemblies, avionics and mission systems, installation of electrical harnesses, hydraulic circuits, flight controls, dynamic components, fuel system and the engine, the TASL and Airbus said.

The facility is also set to carry out testing and qualification of the helicopters.

"Helicopters assembled at this FAL will be delivered to customers in India and its neighbouring countries," the statement added.

"Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Helicopters are well advanced in their joint selection of the location of the FAL, which will be communicated soon," it said.

The H125 is known to be the world's best-selling single-engine helicopter.

This high-performing versatile helicopter is a member of Airbus' Ecureuil family which has accumulated more than 40 million flight hours worldwide.

It can operate in high-and-hot and extreme environments and can be easily reconfigured for various missions, including aerial work, firefighting, law enforcement, rescue, air ambulance, passenger transport, and many others, according to the statement.

It said the H125 is the only helicopter to have landed on Mount Everest, demonstrating its agility in operating in high altitude, extreme environments.