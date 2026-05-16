Tanya Dubash Of Godrej Family Acquires Two Worli Luxury Apartments For ₹294 Crore In High-Value Mumbai Real Estate Deal | Representational image

Mumbai: Tanya Dubash from Godrej Family has purchased two luxury apartments in the ultra-premium residential project Naman Xana in Worli for a combined value of about Rs 294 crore, according to property registration documents accessed through Zapkey.

Buyer’s Profile

Tanya Dubash is the elder daughter of Adi Godrej and serves on the boards of several listed Godrej group companies including Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Agrovet.

The two transactions were registered on May 12, 2026, and involve apartments on the 19th and 20th floors of the tower. As per the documents, Dubash directly purchased Apartment No. 19 on the 19th floor for Rs 147.07 crore from Shri Naman Residency Pvt Ltd and Carp Estate Pvt Ltd. The apartment has a RERA carpet area of 540 square metres (around 5,810 sq ft) along with a 60 square metre (645 sq ft) balcony. The transaction also includes four car parking spaces.

Stamp Duty with Female Concession

The stamp duty paid for the transaction stood at Rs 7.35 crore, with a 1 per cent concession applicable for female buyers.

Meanwhile, this is not Dubash’s first acquisition in the luxury tower. In 2025, she had purchased a duplex apartment spanning the 30th and 31st floors in Naman Xana for Rs 226 crore.

Parallel Corporate Transaction on Same Day

In a parallel transaction registered on the same day, Shaula Real Estates Private Limited purchased Apartment No. 20 on the 20th floor in the same project for Rs 147.07 crore from the same sellers. The apartment has an identical carpet area and balcony configuration along with four car parking spaces. Stamp duty of Rs 8.82 crore was paid for this transaction.

The deals value the apartments at around Rs 2.53 lakh per sq ft on carpet area basis.

Naman Xana in Worli has emerged as one of Mumbai’s high-value luxury residential developments, with several marquee transactions being recorded in the project in recent years.

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