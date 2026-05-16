Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Announces Road Closures, Diversions In Naupada For ‘Happy Street’ Programme On May 17 & 24 - Check Details Here

Attention Thanekars! Traffic Police Announces Road Closures, Diversions In Naupada For ‘Happy Street’ Programme On, Sunday, May 17 & 24 - Check Details Here | File Picture

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police has issued a traffic control notification announcing temporary road closures and diversions in the Naupada area on May 17 and May 24 in view of the ‘Anand Path’ or ‘Happy Street’ programme being organised under the Thane Municipal Corporation limits. The restrictions will remain in force from 6 am to 9.30 am on both Sundays to ensure smooth traffic movement and prevent congestion in the area.

According to an Instagram post by the official Thane Police page, vehicular movement on the stretch between TMC Circle and Parmarth Niketan Chowk via Dr Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg will remain restricted during the programme hours.

As per the traffic advisory, entry for all types of vehicles travelling from TMC Circle towards Dr Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg and Parmarth Niketan will be closed at TMC Circle. Motorists travelling towards the area have been advised to use alternate routes via Nitin Junction or Alameda Signal to reach their destinations.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Parmarth Niketan towards TMC Circle through Dr Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg will not be allowed to proceed beyond Parmarth Niketan Chowk. Drivers have been instructed to divert through the internal road near Satkar Wafers Shop and continue their journey via Aradhana Chowk or the Nashik-Mumbai Service Road.

The traffic police have also prohibited parking of all types of vehicles on both sides of the road between TMC Circle and Parmarth Niketan Chowk during the restricted hours. Authorities stated that the measure has been implemented to facilitate uninterrupted movement of pedestrians and maintain orderly traffic conditions during the public programme.

The notification clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency and essential service vehicles, including police vehicles, fire brigade services, ambulances, oxygen supply vehicles and green corridor movements.

The traffic control order has been issued under the provisions of Sections 115 and 116 of the Motor Vehicles Act following powers granted by the Maharashtra Government’s Home Department notification dated September 20, 1996.

Commuters travelling through the Naupada area on Sunday mornings have been advised to plan their routes in advance and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed on the affected stretches.

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