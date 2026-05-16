Thane Traffic Alert: Road Closure Announced Near Kasarvadavali Till 2027 For Borivali Tunnel Work - Check Details Here

Thane Traffic Update: Road Closure Announced Near Kasarvadavali For Borivali Tunnel Work Till 2027 - Check Details Here |

Thane: The Thane Traffic Police have announced a temporary road closure near the Kasarvadavali area due to ongoing work on the Borivali Tunnel project. According to the notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat, the road from Hillcrest Society, Mulla Bagh, to Nilkanth Green will remain closed for a specified time, and vehicles will be diverted in the opposite direction.

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According to the notification, the Borivali Tunnel project is being carried out by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Work like unloading of machinery and other goods is said to be done at the work site.

Duration of Road Closure

The said road closure will be in force for a period of one year, i.e. from May 16, 2026, to May 15, 2027, from 12.01 am to 6.00 am and then from 12.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Road Closure & Alternate Route Details

All types of vehicles going from Hillcrest Society, Mulla Bagh, to Nilkanth Green will remain 'entry closed' in front of Satya Shankar Society. Alternate Route: All types of vehicles going from Hillcrest Society, Mulla Bagh to Nilkanth Green will be diverted to the desired destination in the opposite direction via a barricaded route from Satya Shankar Society, on the road from Nilkanth Green to Mulla Bagh.

Essential Services Exempted

Authorities clarified that the restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, fire brigade, ambulances, green corridor, oxygen gas vehicles and other essential service vehicles.

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