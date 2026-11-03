Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q2 FY27 Earnings Outshines, Net Profit Zooms 95% To ₹62.54 Crore As Revenue Hits ₹941.63 Crore After Doubling Year-On-Year

Tamilnadu Petroproducts |

Mumbai: Tamilnadu Petroproducts Limited (TPL) reported a 95 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to ₹62.54 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with ₹32.07 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The Chennai-based petrochemical manufacturer's revenue more than doubled to ₹941.63 crore from ₹468.26 crore in Q2 FY26, registering an increase of 101.1 per cent, according to its regulatory filing dated November 2.

EBITDA More Than Doubles In Q2 FY27

TPL reported EBITDA of ₹109.71 crore during the September quarter, up 110.5 per cent from ₹52.12 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax (PBT) increased 98.9 per cent to ₹85.22 crore, compared with ₹42.85 crore in Q2 FY26. The previous-year quarter included an exceptional expense of ₹0.32 crore, while no exceptional amount was reported for Q2 FY27.

Profit Declines 19.6% Sequentially

Despite strong year-on-year growth, TPL's net profit declined 19.6 per cent from ₹77.82 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue increased 20.1 per cent sequentially from ₹784.17 crore, while EBITDA declined 12.1 per cent from ₹124.84 crore. PBT fell 17.8 per cent from ₹103.65 crore in the preceding quarter.

H1 FY27 Profit More Than Doubles

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, TPL reported standalone PAT of ₹140.36 crore, up 115 per cent from ₹65.29 crore in H1 FY26. Revenue increased 84.3 per cent to ₹1,725.80 crore from ₹936.53 crore. EBITDA rose 124.3 per cent to ₹234.55 crore, while PBT increased 114.5 per cent to ₹188.87 crore. The company attributed its improved half-year operating performance to stable demand and efficient cost management.

Management Highlights Operational Improvements

Vice Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said the company's performance reflected continuous operational improvements, cost discipline and a sharper focus on meeting customer requirements. He also highlighted the company's emphasis on sustainable products and carbon-neutral manufacturing. Tamilnadu Petroproducts manufactures industrial chemicals including linear alkyl benzene, caustic soda and propylene oxide. It also sells chlorine as a co-product of caustic soda manufacturing.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.