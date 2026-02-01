Tamil Nadu Pins High Hopes On FM Sitharaman's 9th Consecutive Budget For Infra, Manufacturing & Urban Boost

File Image |

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is closely watching the Union Budget with heightened expectations on Sunday, as the State looks for fresh announcements that could accelerate infrastructure growth, strengthen its manufacturing base, and improve urban development. With the State positioned as one of India's leading industrial and export hubs, policymakers and industry stakeholders alike are keen on budgetary support for industrial corridors, port connectivity, logistics, and large-scale urban infrastructure projects.

Past trends also shape expectations in Tamil Nadu. In the 2021 Union Budget, presented ahead of Assembly elections in the State, Tamil Nadu received Rs 1.03 lakh crore for road and highway projects, including key initiatives such as the Madurai–Kollam and Chittoor–Thoothukudi corridors. With Assembly elections scheduled in five States this year, political observers believe the Centre may once again announce development-oriented schemes that have a strong regional and electoral resonance, with Tamil Nadu firmly in focus.

Adding to the anticipation in Tamil Nadu is speculation that portions of the Budget speech may be delivered in Tamil, a symbolic move that could carry political and cultural significance. As industries in the State seek incentives for manufacturing, exports, and technology-driven growth, the Budget is expected to outline measures that reinforce Tamil Nadu's role as a manufacturing, logistics, and innovation hub. Despite February 1 falling on a Sunday this year, the Union Budget will be presented in Parliament as scheduled.

Reflecting the importance of the event, the Mumbai Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, which are normally closed on Sundays, will remain open for trading today. After approval by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget in the Lok Sabha at 11 a.m., with the speech expected to last nearly two hours. The Budget is being framed in line with the Centre's long-term vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', aimed at transforming India into a developed nation by the centenary of Independence.

Key sectors likely to receive attention include railways, infrastructure, urban development, manufacturing, defence, electronics, MSMEs, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, health, tourism, agriculture, and logistics. Traditionally divided into Part A, which focuses on policy initiatives, and Part B, which deals with taxation, this year's Budget is expected to give equal emphasis to both sections. Notably, Finance Minister Sitharaman will create history by presenting the Union Budget for a ninth consecutive time, a rare milestone in India's parliamentary history.

