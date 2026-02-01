 Budget 2026 Bets On Tourism For Jobs & Growth, 10,000 Guides To Be Trained & New Institutes Planned
Budget 2026 Bets On Tourism For Jobs & Growth, 10,000 Guides To Be Trained & New Institutes Planned

Budget 2026 focuses on tourism as a key driver of jobs and growth. Major steps include training 10,000 guides, setting up a National Institute of Hospitality, creating a digital tourism grid, promoting eco-tourism trails, and boosting education through hostels, design institutes, and astronomy infrastructure.

Manoj Yadav
Updated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
Tourism at the Centre of Growth Strategy. |

New Delhi: The Union Budget 2026 has placed tourism at the heart of India’s employment and local growth strategy. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the tourism sector can play a major role in creating jobs, earning foreign exchange, and strengthening local economies.

The government announced several measures such as building institutions, improving skills, using digital tools, and promoting eco-tourism. These steps are aimed at making tourism a strong and long-term driver of economic growth.

National Institute of Hospitality and Skilling

To improve training in the hospitality sector, the government will set up a National Institute of Hospitality. This will be done by upgrading the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology. The institute will work with colleges, companies, and government bodies to improve education and quality standards in tourism services.

In addition, a special pilot scheme will be launched to train 10,000 tourist guides across 20 iconic tourist locations. These guides will undergo a 12-week training programme using both online and offline methods. The training will be done in partnership with the Indian Institute of Management.

Digital Knowledge Grid for Tourism

To support digital growth, the government will create a National Destination Digital Knowledge Grid. This system will digitally record important cultural, spiritual, and heritage locations across India.

This initiative is expected to create new jobs for researchers, writers, historians, photographers, and technology professionals. It will also help tourists easily access information about destinations and improve their travel experience.

Push for Eco-Tourism and Nature Travel

The Budget also focused on eco-tourism and outdoor travel. The government will develop sustainable trekking and hiking trails in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats, and Pudigai Malai in the Western Ghats.

Special wildlife tourism trails will also be created. These include turtle trails in Odisha, Karnataka, and Kerala, and bird-watching trails near Pulicat Lake. These projects aim to promote responsible tourism while protecting nature.

Read Also
Gold, Silver Prices Plunge 9% On MCX Amid Profit Booking, Margin Hike & Budget Duty Cut Expectations
Education, Design and New Skills

The Budget announced several education initiatives. One girls’ hostel will be built in every district to support higher education, especially in science and technology fields.

India will also promote astrophysics and astronomy by upgrading major telescope facilities such as the National Large Solar Telescope, National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and Cosmos 2 Planetarium.

To meet future creative industry needs, the government will support the setting up of content creator labs in 15,000 schools and 500 colleges. A new National Institute of Design will also be established in Eastern India.

Together, these measures aim to create jobs, build skills, and support India’s youth-driven growth.

