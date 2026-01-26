 Tamil Nadu Celebrates 77th Republic Day With Flag Hoisting By Governor R N Ravi & Chief Minister M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Celebrates 77th Republic Day With Flag Hoisting By Governor R N Ravi & Chief Minister M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag at the Republic Day celebration near Marina Beach, Chennai, in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries. The event featured an Indian Air Force helicopter showering flower petals, a march past, cultural programs, and the distribution of Anna gallantry awards by the CM.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 10:22 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Celebrates 77th Republic Day With Flag Hoisting By Governor R N Ravi & Chief Minister M K Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries at the Republic Day celebration at the Labour Statue near Marina beach front here on Monday.

As the national anthem was sung, an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the tricolour. The Governor, Chief Minister, and dignitaries stood saluting.

The occasion was marked by a spectacular march past of contingents where the Governor took the salute, and cultural events were held in the state capital.

The chief minister distributed Anna gallantry awards to the recipients.

Earlier, the CM received the Governor upon his arrival and as per custom, introduced the senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu police to Ravi.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

