'Take A Trip To Vietnam For Your iPhone 16': X User Proposes Cost-Effective Way To Buy The Latest Apple Smartphone

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone series, the iPhone 16 series. In addition, the company also launched the latest Apple Watch along with the latest version of Apple AirPods.

Trip To Vietnam For Apple

Apple products from time immemorial have been known for their exorbitant and sky-high pricing. Many have often made memes about having to sell their organs to be able to afford one of their iPhones.

Now, with the latest launch, and X user has found a way to cut corners by taking a trip.

According to the user, an aspiring iPhone buyer in India should take a trip to the East Asian nation of Vietnam to be able to get the new iPhone 16 at a cheaper rate.

However, the user also notes that these savings can only be made, if the buyer is intending to buy the advanced iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Plan your #iPhone16 purchase with a trip to #Vietnam and spend the same amount you would be spending buying it here in India.



But the savings work only if you are planning to buy the #iPhone16Pro or the #iPhone16ProMax



— Backpacking Daku (@outofofficedaku) September 9, 2024

Savings Only iPhone 16 Pro

The user said, "Plan your #iPhone16 purchase with a trip to #Vietnam and spend the same amount you would be spending buying it here in India."

In addition, the user also added, "But the savings work only if you are planning to buy the #iPhone16Pro or the #iPhone16ProMax".

In addition, the user also surmised an instance of users travelling to the UAE an purchasing these phones.

According to the user, the Visa fees & fight rates don't make Dubai that lucrative unless flying somewhere via UAE or planning for the #iPhone16ProMax only".

As per the statistics produced by the user, the most expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost an Indian buyer Rs 1,44,900 a piece. In Vietnam, however, it would cost a buyer Rs 1,18,992.

This marks a difference of Rs 25,908. Meanwhile, in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, the same phone would cost the buyer Rs 1,16,550, marking a difference of Rs 28,350.

The iPhone series will be available in India from September 20, with the pre-order for the phone starting on September 13.