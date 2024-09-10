 'Take A Trip To Vietnam For Your iPhone 16': X User Proposes Cost-Effective Way To Buy The Latest Apple Smartphone
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Take A Trip To Vietnam For Your iPhone 16': X User Proposes Cost-Effective Way To Buy The Latest Apple Smartphone

'Take A Trip To Vietnam For Your iPhone 16': X User Proposes Cost-Effective Way To Buy The Latest Apple Smartphone

Apple products from time immemorial have been known for their exorbitant and sky-high pricing. Many have often made memes about having to sell their organs to be able to afford one of their iPhones.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone series, the iPhone 16 series. In addition, the company also launched the latest Apple Watch along with the latest version of Apple AirPods.

Trip To Vietnam For Apple

Apple products from time immemorial have been known for their exorbitant and sky-high pricing. Many have often made memes about having to sell their organs to be able to afford one of their iPhones.

Now, with the latest launch, and X user has found a way to cut corners by taking a trip.

FPJ Shorts
New Stipend Rates Announced By NBEMS for Medical Institutions; 5% Increase For DNB Post-Diploma Candidates
New Stipend Rates Announced By NBEMS for Medical Institutions; 5% Increase For DNB Post-Diploma Candidates
Jute Corporation Of India Announces Recruitment For 90 Non-Executive Posts, Direct Link To Apply Here
Jute Corporation Of India Announces Recruitment For 90 Non-Executive Posts, Direct Link To Apply Here
'Car Was Driven By Son's Friend, Whoever Is Culprit, Should Be Punished', Bawankule Says After His Son's Audi Car Accident; Video
'Car Was Driven By Son's Friend, Whoever Is Culprit, Should Be Punished', Bawankule Says After His Son's Audi Car Accident; Video
Why Did Dave Bautista Lose 108 Kg? Former WWE Superstar Reveals The Reason Behind Getting Super Trimmed
Why Did Dave Bautista Lose 108 Kg? Former WWE Superstar Reveals The Reason Behind Getting Super Trimmed
Read Also
iPhone 16 Series: Apple Shares Receive Lukewarm Response At Wall Street After Mega Event
article-image

According to the user, an aspiring iPhone buyer in India should take a trip to the East Asian nation of Vietnam to be able to get the new iPhone 16 at a cheaper rate.

However, the user also notes that these savings can only be made, if the buyer is intending to buy the advanced iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Savings Only iPhone 16 Pro

The user said, "Plan your #iPhone16 purchase with a trip to #Vietnam and spend the same amount you would be spending buying it here in India."

Read Also
iPhone 16 Series: Apple Shares Receive Lukewarm Response At Wall Street After Mega Event
article-image

In addition, the user also added, "But the savings work only if you are planning to buy the #iPhone16Pro or the #iPhone16ProMax".

In addition, the user also surmised an instance of users travelling to the UAE an purchasing these phones.

According to the user, the Visa fees & fight rates don't make Dubai that lucrative unless flying somewhere via UAE or planning for the #iPhone16ProMax only".

As per the statistics produced by the user, the most expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost an Indian buyer Rs 1,44,900 a piece. In Vietnam, however, it would cost a buyer Rs 1,18,992.

Read Also
Apple Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series Starts At ₹79,900; Smartphones & More To Be Available In India...
article-image

This marks a difference of Rs 25,908. Meanwhile, in the UAE, particularly in Dubai, the same phone would cost the buyer Rs 1,16,550, marking a difference of Rs 28,350.

The iPhone series will be available in India from September 20, with the pre-order for the phone starting on September 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Take A Trip To Vietnam For Your iPhone 16': X User Proposes Cost-Effective Way To Buy The Latest...

'Take A Trip To Vietnam For Your iPhone 16': X User Proposes Cost-Effective Way To Buy The Latest...

Skoda Elroq Design Sketch Revealed: Full Debut Set for October 2024

Skoda Elroq Design Sketch Revealed: Full Debut Set for October 2024

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Public Offer Opens With ₹1,110 Crore Issue Size; Know Everything About...

P N Gadgil Jewellers IPO: Public Offer Opens With ₹1,110 Crore Issue Size; Know Everything About...

'Let Me Know When It Folds': Samsung Trolls Apple During Launch Of iPhone 16 Series

'Let Me Know When It Folds': Samsung Trolls Apple During Launch Of iPhone 16 Series

Indian Navy Launches Fourth & Fifth Ship Of Anti-Submarine Warfare SWC Project

Indian Navy Launches Fourth & Fifth Ship Of Anti-Submarine Warfare SWC Project