TagZ launches exclusive Rajasthan Royals co-branded snack hampers on e-commerce platforms |

TagZ, India’s largest popped chips maker, has partnered Rajasthan Royals cricket team to launch co-branded products and snack packs for this season, part of its wider strategy to expand its portfolio with innovative flavours.

As an Official Licensee partner of the Royals, TagZ has launched Rajasthan Royals X TagZ hamper exclusively on e-commerce such as SwiggY Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto. In addition, exclusive hampers with limited edition Royals merchandise such as Rajasthan Royals jerseys and beer mugs will be available exclusively online on TagZ’s official site www.tagzfoods.com

"TagZ represents the young consumers that are looking for better snacking options. As a challenger brand in the chips and wafers market, we believe Rajasthan Royals holds that special place amongst the cricket fans. The Royals also represent never losing without a fight, being resilient and TagZ being a GenZ brand resonates with these values. We are excited to partner with Rajasthan Royals and hope to provide its fans with the most royal snacking experience through our range of popped potato chips with 50% less fat, hemp cookies and gourmet dips,” said Anish Basu Roy, Founder, TagZ.

Single serve packs launched in 20 cities

TagZ will also be launching its Rajasthan Royals co-branded masala and cream onion flavours in single-serve packs priced at Rs 30 across its 5000 stores in top 20 cities.

“We are always trying to find innovative ways of engaging with our supporters and enhancing their matchday experiences. This association with India’s first and largest popped chips maker, Tagz, ensures that we are also promoting a healthy lifestyle amongst our fans given the wide range of co-branded products that are on offer which provides them with refreshing snacking options while they cheer for us,” Zameer Kochar, Chief Marketing Officer, Rajasthan Royals.