Systematix Corporate Services Invests ₹10 Crore In Subsidiary SWASPL Rights Issue

Systematix Corporate |

Mumbai: Systematix Corporate Services Ltd on Monday, September 29, 2026, announced an investment of ₹10 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Systematix Wealth & Asset Services Private Limited (SWASPL). The investment was made by subscribing to 1 crore equity shares of ₹10 each at par through a rights issue.

Subsidiary Background

SWASPL, formerly known as Systematix Wealth & Asset Management Private Limited and Systematix Ventures Private Limited, primarily operates in Alternative Investment Funds, Wealth Management, and distribution services for financial products. It is registered with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and as a Portfolio Manager with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Financial Details

SWASPL reported a turnover of ₹193.06 lakh for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. In previous years, the company recorded ₹0.02 lakh in FY 2023-24 and nil turnover in FY 2024-25. The subsidiary was incorporated on September 3, 2013.

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Transaction Details

The transaction is classified as a related party transaction, conducted at arm's length. Systematix Corporate Services stated that the promoter and promoter groups have no interest in SWASPL beyond their existing shareholding and directorship. The company will maintain its status as a wholly-owned subsidiary, with no change in the percentage of shareholding or control.

Acquisition Rationale

The investment in SWASPL's equity shares through the rights issue is intended to meet the subsidiary's working capital requirements. The consideration for this acquisition is entirely in cash.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.