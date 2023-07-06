 Symphony Appoints Rajesh Mishra As CEO- International Subsidiaries As Falgun Shah Retires
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
Symphony Limited on Thursday appointed Rajesh Mishra As CEO - International Subsidiaries as 59 year old Falgun Shah retires on attaining superannuation, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Rajesh Mishra has been assigned the role of President - International Subsidiaries. Mishra is 52 years old and has professional experience of more than 30 years. He holds a B. Tech (Mechanical). While studying engineering at Pune University, he began his career as a Sales Executive at the Indian Express. He also did a small stint as a Sales Engineer at Nissan Marketing Agency. After graduation, he joined Symphony as a Management Trainee in 1995. During his tenure of 28 years with Symphony, he has played a pivotal role in the company’s sales and marketing functions.

Since 2018, he has been heading the sales function for India and the international market. He has now been elevated and assigned the role to harmonise the businesses of overseas subsidiaries in Australia, USA, Mexico and China with India, amongst each other and to exploit mutual synergies and opportunities. He will simultaneously continue to lead the exports business of Symphony.

Symphony shares

The shares of Symphony on Friday closed at Rs 889.40, down by 0.19 per cent.

