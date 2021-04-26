SWR installs Covid-19 assistance kiosk at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur & Bengaluru cantonment stations

To aid the fight against Covid19, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Bengaluru Division has installed a COVID-19 Assistance Kiosk at KSR Bengaluru, Yesvantpur & Bengaluru Cantonment stations where passengers are made aware about COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Important information about state COVID-19 helpline numbers, details of testing centers, contact of ambulances, contacts of hospitals, bed availability, covid 19 state guidelines of Karnataka and movement and protocols of other states are also being given to passengers. The data is being updated every day to provide accurate information to passengers in need.