Swiggy Delivers 11,000 Vada Pavs In a Single Order; Sets A Guinness World Record Ahead Of Upcoming IPO

In collaboration with Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty, Swiggy used its recently launched Swiggy XL Fleet, a fleet of electric vehicles built for bulk deliveries, to complete the massive order.

Swiggy set a new Guinness World Record for the largest vada pav delivery in a single order by working with the producers of the upcoming movie 'Singham Again'.

World record of 11,000 vadapav in single order

Delivering 11,000 vada pavs to students from schools aided by the Robin Hood Army, an NGO dedicated to combating hunger through the distribution of excess food, set a new record.

The vada pavs, which were supplied by Mumbai vendor MM Mithaiwala, were shared with children throughout the city, including schools in Bandra, Juhu, Andheri East, Malad, and Borivali that are supported by the Robin Hood Army.

Swiggy has delivered millions of vada pavs to Mumbai and other cities in the past ten years. Phani Kishan, Swiggy's co-founder and chief growth officer, stated, 'We're going XL by partnering with Singham Again to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single order of vada pavs.'

'This event celebrates Mumbai's famous street food and symbolises swiggy's dedication to delivering all kinds of orders, no matter how big or small.'

Swiggy's financials

The food delivery company also compared its ratios with those of its listed peer Zomato in its updated IPO documents. Swiggy's operating revenue for the fiscal year 2024 was Rs 11,247.39 crore, which was less than Zomato's revenue of Rs 12,114 crore. Zomato reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 0.41, while Swiggy's diluted EPS was Rs 10.70.

Zomato's NAV per share is Rs 23.14, while Swiggy's is Rs 35.48. The shares of both businesses have a face value of Rs 1.

Swiggy other initiatives

The introduction of Project Next, a programme intended to speed up restaurant onboarding while offering delivery partners chances for professional advancement.

Delivery partners will play a new role in Swiggy with Project Next. Providing restaurants with excellent platform support, they will be in charge of onboarding and overseeing Swiggy's expanding restaurant network, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities.