 Angel One Zooms More Than 10% After Posting Stellar Q2 Results
The stock zoomed more than 10 per cent touching the day high level of Rs 3,010.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after hitting the opening bell at Rs 2,940.00 per share.

Vikrant DUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 10:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: Angel One (Representative)

The shares of Angel One jumped more than 9 per cent on the national stock exchange after posting their quarterly results for the quarter ending on September 31.

The shares of Angel One were trading at around 2,990.00 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with a stellar trading session zooming about 10 per cent amounting to a Rs 272.95 move on the Indian bourse.

Angel One Q2 FY25

In comparison to the same quarter last year, the company's net profit increased by 39.1 per cent to Rs 423.4 crore. Year-over-year, revenue increased by 44.5 per cent to Rs 1,514.7 crore from Rs 1,047.9 crore.

Angel One's EBITDA margin grew by 210 basis points to 44.4 per cent from 42.3 per cent the previous year, while the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 51.5 per cent to Rs 671.9 crore.

Angel One's clientele grew by 61 per cent to 27.5 million for the quarter that concluded on September 30. Sequentially, the overall clientele increased by 11.2 per cent.

New clients acquired

Angel One acquired 3 million new clients during the quarter, a 41 per cent increase over the same period last year. That number is 15.9 per cent higher than it was during the June quarter.

Total demat accounts and total orders

The broker's stake in demat accounts in India rose to 15.7 per cent, up 251 basis points from the previous year and 44 basis points from the previous quarter.

Angel One's platform saw 489 million orders during the quarter, a 44.5 per cent increase over the previous year.

