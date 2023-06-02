Swaraj Tractors launches a new Compact Lightweight Tractor Range ‘Swaraj Target’ | Twitter

Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group, launched a Compact LightWeight tractor range called the ‘Swaraj Target’, the company announced through an exchange filing. The new range from Swaraj is expected to set a new benchmark in the Compact LightWeight tractor category, for unmatched performance, first-in-class features, and state-of-the-art technology.

The name "Swaraj Target" reflects the purposeful design of the new tractor range, aimed at fulfilling the unique needs of Indian farmers and assisting them in achieving their farm productivity targets by adopting specialized mechanization solutions.

Developed specifically for progressive and aspirational farmers who are eager to embrace latest agricultural practices and technology, the new range seamlessly combines power and advanced technology features, providing exceptional efficiency in spraying, intercultural operations, and various other applications.

By adopting advanced technology, the new range provides enhanced operator comfort through unique technology features like a synchromesh gear box for smooth gear shifts, reminiscent of a car-like experience, while enabling the operator to control multiple implements through just the touch of a button. Its narrowest track width and low turning radius allow farmers to navigate tight spaces effortlessly, significantly increasing productivity and minimizing crop damage.

Swaraj Tractors will initially debut two models in the 20-30 HP (14.91 – 22.37kW) category under the Swaraj Target range. The Swaraj Target 630 model will first be available through Swaraj's extensive dealer network in Maharashtra and Karnataka, with attractive price starting from Rs 5.35 lakhs ex-showroom. The Swaraj Target 625 will be introduced in due course.

Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “Introduction of Swaraj Target opens a new segment for growth of Swaraj Tractors and facilitates horticulture mechanization, a fast-growing segment in Indian agriculture. This new addition to Swaraj’s portfolio is completely in-line with our Farm Equipment sector’s purpose of Transforming Farming and Enrich Lives making us future ready."

Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, M&M Ltd, emphasizes that the Swaraj Target represents a significant milestone in their mission to provide farmers with the most advanced technology tractors. He further stated, "Swaraj Tractors are renowned for their higher power and reliability, and with this new platform, we are offering advanced technology that will assist farmers in achieving their targets in farm productivity by adopting modern agricultural practices and high value crops."

CUTTING-EDGE FEATURES THAT PROVIDE INDOMITABLE POWER TO THIS RANGE:

Powerful DI Engine with an 87 Nm torque to effortlessly pull trailed sprayers of up to 800 Liter even in the muddiest terrain.

Category's Narrowest Flexi Track Width with options to adjust to 28-, 32- or 36-inches basis the crop.

Max Lift Capacity of 980 kgf makes it possible to lift even the heaviest of implements with ease.

ADDC Hydraulics ensures uniform depth control in draft implements such as Duck foot cultivator, MB plough, and others.

Highest PTO power in its class –17.9 kW (24 HP) to ensure uniform mist-like spray even with imported double-fan sprayers.

22 LPM Hydraulic Flow for quicker lift/drop of the implement.

BEST-IN-CLASS TECHNOLOGY FEATURES THAT MAKES THIS RANGE FUTUREREADY:

Spray Saver Switch technology which can control PTO on & off. Helps save expensive sprays on turns.

MaxCool Radiator, which is 20% larger for improved heat dissipation. No overheating even during extended running hours.

Sync-Shift Transmission for comfort of car-type gear shifting.

Wet IPTO Clutch technology which enables continuous operation of PTO implements even when the main clutch is pressed.

Engine Key Stop to turn on/off the engine with a key.

Balanced Power Steering reduces fatigue during frequent turns in row crop fields.

Clear and Powerful Headlamps give day-like brightness in dark.

Stylish Digital Cluster makes it easier to read information, even in low light.

Fully Sealed 4WD Portal Axle for better ground clearance, also ensuring that mud does not enter the axle.

Dual PTO – 540 & 540 E Economy PTO allows for fuel saving while using lighter equipment like alternators and water pumps.