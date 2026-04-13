Swaraj Engines Q4 Profit Rises 20% YoY To ₹54.6 Crore, Revenue Climbs To ₹546 Crore

Swaraj Engines reported a 20 percent YoY rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 54.6 crore. |

Mumbai: Swaraj Engines Limited reported a 20 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 54.6 crore in Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations increasing to Rs 545.8 crore. Sequentially, profit grew from Rs 42.1 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a strong quarter-on-quarter improvement. The company maintained a consistent growth trajectory, supported by higher income and controlled expenses during the period.

Swaraj Engines posted steady financial performance in the March quarter, with total income rising to Rs 549.5 crore compared to Rs 458.8 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 61.2 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting healthy operational growth. Revenue progression remained strong across quarters, moving from Rs 473.2 crore in Q3 to Rs 545.8 crore in Q4, while profit increased from Rs 42.1 crore to Rs 54.6 crore over the same period.

Sequential growth strengthened during the quarter, with profit rising Rs 12.5 crore QoQ (Rs 54.6 crore minus Rs 42.1 crore), translating into a 29.7 percent increase. Expenses rose to Rs 476.3 crore from Rs 417.1 crore in Q3, largely in line with higher scale of operations. Cost of materials consumption remained the largest component at Rs 419.4 crore, while other expenses also increased, reflecting operational expansion. Despite higher costs, margins improved due to stronger revenue growth.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at Rs 44.91 compared to Rs 34.66 in the previous quarter and Rs 37.39 in the year-ago period, indicating improved profitability. The company reported no exceptional items impacting quarterly performance, ensuring that earnings growth remained driven by core operations.

For the full year FY26, Swaraj Engines reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,007 crore compared to Rs 1,682 crore in FY25, marking a 19.3 percent increase. Net profit for the year rose to Rs 196.3 crore from Rs 166.0 crore, up 18.3 percent YoY. Profit before tax stood at Rs 266.98 crore, reflecting continued operational strength across all quarters of the fiscal.

Disclaimer: This is a financial news summary based on audited results and not investment advice.