Swaraj Engines Q1 Net Profit Up 11.1% To ₹55.53 Crore On Higher Revenue

Mumbai: Swaraj Engines Ltd on Monday, 20 July 2026, announced a standalone net profit of ₹55.53 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents an 11.1% increase compared to the ₹49.97 crore profit in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹588.39 crore, up 21.5% from ₹484.10 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, the company stated. Total income for the quarter reached ₹592.10 crore.

Expenses and Profit Before Tax

Total expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹517.46 crore, compared to ₹422.59 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax (PBT) rose to ₹74.64 crore from ₹67.17 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, according to the unaudited financial results.

Engine Sales Volume

The company reported its highest ever quarterly engine sales volume, with 56,803 units sold in Q1 FY27. This marks a 15.8% increase over the 49,040 units sold in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, the company announced.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 was ₹45.70. This compares to ₹41.14 in the same period last year.

Other Highlights

Swaraj Engines also noted that its cumulative engine sales volume has crossed the 2 million mark since its inception. The company's operating profit (EBITDA) for the quarter grew by 14.4% to ₹76.76 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.