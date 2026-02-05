 Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSwan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel

Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd has secured a defence export order from the Government of Oman to supply a state-of-the-art naval training vessel. The ship will support the Royal Navy of Oman’s maritime training and operations and is scheduled for delivery within 18 months. This marks a key milestone for India’s defence manufacturing sector and strengthens bilateral maritime cooperation.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: In a major boost to India's defence exports, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has won an order from the Sultanate of Oman to build a cutting-edge naval training vessel for the Royal Navy of Oman. The deal, confirmed on February 5, 2026, marks a significant milestone in the company’s global shipbuilding ambitions.

Vessel order confirms export momentum

The newly signed order is for a state-of-the-art training ship that will support advanced naval training and maritime operations for the Royal Navy of Oman. The 104.25-metre-long vessel will be equipped with modern classrooms, accommodation for 70 cadets, helicopter operations capability, and an advanced navigation and communications suite.

Specifications highlight strategic build

FPJ Shorts
Gold Falls 1% To ₹1,51,552, Silver Crashes Over 8% To ₹2,46,283 On MCX
Gold Falls 1% To ₹1,51,552, Silver Crashes Over 8% To ₹2,46,283 On MCX
CTET February 2026: CBSE Issues Revised Guidelines For PwBD Candidates, Scribe And Compensatory Time
CTET February 2026: CBSE Issues Revised Guidelines For PwBD Candidates, Scribe And Compensatory Time
Google Pixel 10a Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Pre-Orders Begin On February 18
Google Pixel 10a Teased Ahead Of India Launch, Pre-Orders Begin On February 18
Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch In Irregularities Case
Al Falah University Chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui Arrested By Delhi Police Crime Branch In Irregularities Case

The ship will feature a beam of 13.88 metres and a displacement of up to 3,500 tonnes. It will also include a built-in auditorium, training offices, and dedicated operational spaces. The design underscores SDHI’s technical capabilities in fabricating large, multifunctional naval platforms.

Read Also
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls For New Global Cricket Body, Slams ICC Over 'Indian...
article-image

CEO points to global trust

Rear Admiral V.K. Saxena (retd), CEO of SDHI, said the order demonstrates the company’s ability to meet global defence standards. He added that the confidence shown by the Royal Navy of Oman validates SDHI’s commitment to delivering high-quality vessels that balance innovation and reliability.

Strengthens India’s defence export push

The contract aligns with India’s strategic push to become a global defence manufacturing hub, supported by the Ministry of Defence’s export initiatives. It also contributes to the government’s “Amrit Kaal” vision of expanding indigenous shipbuilding across international markets. With this contract, Swan Defence reinforces its position as a key player in India's growing maritime export sector and builds momentum for future global defence collaborations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on official press disclosures and does not constitute investment advice or projections.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Falls 1% To ₹1,51,552, Silver Crashes Over 8% To ₹2,46,283 On MCX
Gold Falls 1% To ₹1,51,552, Silver Crashes Over 8% To ₹2,46,283 On MCX
Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel
Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel
Silver Crashes Sharply On MCX After Global Price Collapse, ETFs & Leveraged Positions Come Under...
Silver Crashes Sharply On MCX After Global Price Collapse, ETFs & Leveraged Positions Come Under...
Silver Price Volatility Shakes Pandora’s Outlook, Shares Slide After Jefferies Downgrade
Silver Price Volatility Shakes Pandora’s Outlook, Shares Slide After Jefferies Downgrade
Oberoi Realty Wins Highest Bid Of ₹5,400 Crore For 11-Acre Prime Railway Land In Mumbai's Bandra...
Oberoi Realty Wins Highest Bid Of ₹5,400 Crore For 11-Acre Prime Railway Land In Mumbai's Bandra...