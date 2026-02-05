Swan Defence Wins Oman Order For Naval Training Vessel

File Image |

Mumbai: In a major boost to India's defence exports, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries has won an order from the Sultanate of Oman to build a cutting-edge naval training vessel for the Royal Navy of Oman. The deal, confirmed on February 5, 2026, marks a significant milestone in the company’s global shipbuilding ambitions.

Vessel order confirms export momentum

The newly signed order is for a state-of-the-art training ship that will support advanced naval training and maritime operations for the Royal Navy of Oman. The 104.25-metre-long vessel will be equipped with modern classrooms, accommodation for 70 cadets, helicopter operations capability, and an advanced navigation and communications suite.

Specifications highlight strategic build

The ship will feature a beam of 13.88 metres and a displacement of up to 3,500 tonnes. It will also include a built-in auditorium, training offices, and dedicated operational spaces. The design underscores SDHI’s technical capabilities in fabricating large, multifunctional naval platforms.

CEO points to global trust

Rear Admiral V.K. Saxena (retd), CEO of SDHI, said the order demonstrates the company’s ability to meet global defence standards. He added that the confidence shown by the Royal Navy of Oman validates SDHI’s commitment to delivering high-quality vessels that balance innovation and reliability.

Strengthens India’s defence export push

The contract aligns with India’s strategic push to become a global defence manufacturing hub, supported by the Ministry of Defence’s export initiatives. It also contributes to the government’s “Amrit Kaal” vision of expanding indigenous shipbuilding across international markets. With this contract, Swan Defence reinforces its position as a key player in India's growing maritime export sector and builds momentum for future global defence collaborations.

Disclaimer: This article is based on official press disclosures and does not constitute investment advice or projections.