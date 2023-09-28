 Swaminathan's Groundbreaking Work Transformed Lives Of Millions, Ensured India's Food Security: PM
Swaminathan (98), also known as the father of Green Revolution in India, died on Thursday due to age-related illness. He is survived by three daughters.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Swaminathan's Groundbreaking Work Transformed Lives Of Millions, Ensured India's Food Security: PM | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief at the death of eminent scientist MS Swaminathan and said his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed lives of millions and ensured India's food security.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The prime minister further said, "Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators." Modi said he would always cherish his conversations with Swaminathan and added that his passion to see India progress was exemplary.

"His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi wrote. PTI MJH RKL.

