Swachhata Pakhwada commences at NTPC-Ramagundam

With an objective of maintaining cleanliness, Swachhata Pakhwada commenced at NTPC-Ramagundam from May 16-31, 2021. As part of the Pakhwada, on May 17, Swachhata pledge was administered in Virtual Mode. CGM (Ramagundam & Telangana) Sunil Kumar administered the pledge wherein employees from NTPC-Ramagundam and Telangana Project connected through MS Team while staying at their respective workplace. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar underlined the importance of cleanliness especially during the pandemic time. As part of the Pakhwada, it is planned to organise cleanliness drive in township, sanitation drive in project affected villages, tree plantation, Essay Writing and drawing competition for children, Motivational talk on Covid-19, Sanitary napkin distribution and arranging Dustbins for common places.