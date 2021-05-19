NTPC Talcher Kaniha organises vaccination drive

As the country fights the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s largest power generator, NTPC Limited is taking every measure to provide round the clock power supply to its stakeholders. In this effort, vaccination drives have been undertaken across NTPC stations and a vaccination drive was carried out for the safety of power sector personnel at Odisha’s largest power station, Talcher Super Thermal Power Station too so that uninterrupted power supply on a 24x7 basis is ensured.

The vaccination drive was conducted on 12th and 13th May 2021 at NTPC Kaniha Hospital. This was conducted for all NTPC employees, retired employees, their families, and contract employees who were above 45 years of age. A total of 156 and 105 people got their second dose in the vaccination drive on 12th &13th May respectively. With this, almost all the employees above the 45 years age group are now vaccinated and soon this will be extended to employees and family members of age 18-45 years.

During the drive, all the safety protocols were followed including social distancing, hand sanitisation, etc. At every step, proper posters were displayed directing the people about all the procedures and precautions to be followed.